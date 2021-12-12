12 Days of Giveaways: Win a Dolce & Gabbana Backpack worth over $1,300 from Couture Pop-Ups

Still looking for that perfect gift for that special someone on your list? Looking for a stylish outfit for your next holiday party? Couture Pop-Ups has got you covered with their final sale of the year starting this week.

The Holiday Hustle designer pop-up sale from December 16 to 19 at the JW Marriott Parq Casino in Vancouver has a curated selection of European men and women’s luxury designer accessories, clothing, and shoes up to 80 per cent off the original MSRP.

Shop from 10 am to 9 pm daily and discover over 5000 pieces from designer brands like Balenciaga, Balmain, Bottega Veneta, Dolce & Gabbana, Dior, Givenchy, Off-White, Moncler, Moshino, Saint Laurent, Tom Ford and more.

Selection and sizes are limited and line-up times may vary, so get there early to get your hands on the most sought-after luxuries.

Before visiting the Holiday Hustle designer pop-up sale, there are some housekeeping details to keep in mind. Couture Pop-Ups is following all COVID-19 health and safety protocols in accordance with the BC health act and JW Marriott’s event policies, so face masks and proof of vaccine are required to enter the venue

There will be paid parking on-site and a maximum of 50 people are permitted in the venue at one time. All jackets, oversized clothing and strollers will have to be checked and any bags larger than a wallet will have to be stored securely in free lockers inside the venue.

To help get you in the shop ’til you drop mindset, Couture Pop-Ups is offering a Dolce & Gabbana Backpack worth over $1,300. Now that’s a stylish accessory for the season!

The prize

Dolce & Gabbana Backpack

This prize package is valued at $1,370.

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2021. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on January 5.

Contest Guidelines