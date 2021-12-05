12 Days of Giveaways: Iberico Ham Shoulder & Carving Kit from ARC IBERICO IMPORTS
If you are looking for Spanish products, there’s only one place you need to turn to: ARC IBERICO IMPORTS.
ARC IBERICO IMPORTS is one of the leading importers and distributors of Iberian products. The company specializes in premium Spanish products, including ham and charcuterie, seafood conservas, tapas and sweets, and cheeses.
And if you’re looking for a gift for that special someone on your list, ARC IBERICO IMPORTS is offering Christmas Gift Boxes filled with an assortment of goodies and treats.
ARC IBERICO IMPORTS also wants you to experience the holidays in Spain with your very own Ibérico ham, wooden ham holder, and stainless steel carving knife. Become a master ham carver as you slice the semi bone-in Ibérico shoulder ham and serve Ibérico ham for your family or dinner guests this holiday season.
The prize
- Iberico Ham Shoulder & Carving Kit
- 1 Acorn-Fed Iberian Semi Bone-in Ham Shoulder
- 1 Wood Ham Holder
- 1 Carving Knife
This prize package is valued at $470.
