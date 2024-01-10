Union for Metro Vancouver bus supervisors warns of possible strike escalation

Following statements yesterday made by Coast Mountain Bus Company (CMBC) to address the ongoing job action of 180 bus operations supervisors, the union reiterated today a full walkout of its members is not out of the question if an agreement is not reached soon.

Since Saturday morning, an overtime ban has been in effect on these 180 bus operations supervisors, who coordinate, lead, and oversee thousands of bus drivers, engineers, mechanics, and other operations and maintenance workers. Bus drivers and other CMBC workers are not striking, as they are part of a different union.

“We regret the service disruptions passengers are experiencing, but CUPE 4500 members are running out of options,” said Liam O’Neill, the national representative and spokesperson for Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 4500, in a statement this afternoon.

“It has been over three weeks since CUPE 4500 gave Coast Mountain its latest proposal. We’re ready to go back to the table, but Coast Mountain needs to be ready with a response. That is how collective bargaining works.”

CMBC is the TransLink division responsible for operating and maintaining Metro Vancouver’s bus and SeaBus systems.

Yesterday, CMBC stated the union’s request for a 25% wage increase over three years is “not realistic” and that this is the “sticking point” in the negotiations. However, in response, CUPE 4500 asserted today that it is not asking for a 25% wage increase for all 180 bus operations supervisors.

“It is simple – transit workers doing the same job deserve a similar wage. This should be a realistic expectation for anyone,” continued O’Neill. “But some of our members are getting paid far less than other TransLink workers doing the same jobs. It’s not fair, and we need to find a solution at the table.”

According to the union, the job action taken to date of an overtime ban is beginning to have service impacts, with buses now being pulled from service due to maintenance issues.

There could be further service impacts over the coming days with the forecast for a prolonged period of potential snowfall and sub-zero temperatures when CMBC workers typically engage in special winter weather preparations and operations.

This includes coordinating with municipalities on priority roads for snow clearing, spraying anti-icing solutions on the overhead trolley wires, temporarily affixing brass cutters on some trolley buses to cut through ice on trolley wires, equipping some buses with tire socks for improved traction in the snow, replacing the 60 ft articulated buses with conventional 40 ft buses for better performance on steeper areas, and salting and sanding bus exchanges.

Additionally, CMBC is in the process of testing the use of new winter-rated tires for about 500 buses or one-third of TransLink’s bus fleet.