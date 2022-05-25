7 tips to save time crossing the Canada-US border this summer

The weather is improving and COVID-19 restrictions are easing, which means travel is increasing — leading to long wait times at Canadian airports and border crossings.

This summer, before hopping in your car or on a plane to start your journey, follow these tips to make crossing the border as quick and stress-free as possible.

Have your identification and travel documents ready

Before heading to the border or airport, have your passport and proof of vaccination handy.

If crossing the border with a child, it’s strongly recommended to carry a consent letter, along with copies of any applicable legal custody documents.

If travelling with a pet, check what paperwork is required, such as proof of vaccination against rabies.

Drive at non-peak times

Plan your drive south so that you’re crossing the border during the slowest times, which tend to be early mornings. Avoid extremely busy periods, such as weekend evenings and the Mondays of holiday long weekends.

Look online to see the current U.S. Customs and Border Protection wait times. When returning home, check the Canada Border Services Agency wait times.

Check airport security wait times

The long-standing advice has been to arrive two hours early for a domestic flight and three hours early for international flights, including to the United States. Recently, however, wait times to get through security at Canadian airports have increased dramatically, and these long lines are predicted to last through the summer.

Before you head to the airport, check the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority’s online tracker, which gives real-time estimates of wait times for security screening at Canadian airports.

Know the COVID-19 rules for your destination

It can be challenging to keep informed about the ever-changing travel rules and recommendations regarding COVID-19. The Government of Canada lists travel advice and advisories for every country, including COVID-19 restrictions and requirements for entry, exit and transit.

For your return home, be sure to double-check the requirements and exemptions for entering Canada — even if you’re a vaccinated Canadian citizen.

Install and use ArriveCAN ahead of time

Cross-border travellers, with very few exceptions, must use the ArriveCAN app to submit COVID-19 vaccination information to the Government of Canada within 72 hours before arriving in Canada. Speed up the process by installing the app ahead of time and entering all mandatory information, such as your travel details and vaccine history. If you downloaded the app a while ago, check that the version you have is still up to date.

Be prepared to show a Canadian border services officer your ArriveCAN receipt, either on your phone or as a printout.

Add up your purchases

Before returning to Canada, prepare a tally (converted to Canadian dollars) of all goods bought or received while outside the country. Keep your receipts handy. If the goods exceed specific pre-set limits, be prepared to pay duty and taxes on your purchases. Also be aware of the specific limits for alcohol and tobacco.

If you’re bringing back gifts, leave them unwrapped. This make any required inspection easier.

Leave prohibited items at home

Even though marijuana is legal in Canada, crossing the border with any form of cannabis is still a criminal offence. Also check the rules regarding restricted or prohibited goods such as firearms, explosives, food, plants and animals. Before flying, consult Transport Canada’s list of items you can’t bring on a plane.