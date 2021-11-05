Here are new movies and shows worth watching on Crave this weekend

As we say hello to the first weekend of November, Crave is releasing an impressive list of new movies and shows to check out all weekend.

Whether you want to get caught up with the Emmy award-winning Succession, Larry David in Curb Your Enthusiasm, the new season of Dexter, or a bunch of great older titles, there’s no shortage of watching potential on Crave this weekend.

Heck, maybe there’s even some left over Halloween candy to dive into from last week?

HBO and HBO Max Programming

HBO Series REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER, Season 19, Episode 33 (November 5, live at 10 pm ET)

HBO Series SUCCESSION, Season 3, Episode 4 (November 7 at 9 pm ET)

HBO Series INSECURE, Season 5, Episode 3 (November 7 at 10 pm ET)

HBO Series CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM , Season 11, Episode 3 (November 7 at 10:30 pm ET)

, Season 11, Episode 3 (November 7 at 10:30 pm ET) HBO Series LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER, Season 8, Episode 29 (November 7 live at 11 pm ET)

SHOWTIME Programming

ATTICA (November 6 at 9 pm ET)

THE CIRCUS, Season 6, Episode 16 *Midseason Finale* (November 7 at 8 pm ET)

DEXTER: NEW BLOOD , Season 1, Episode 1 *Season Premiere* (November 7 at 9 pm ET)

, Season 1, Episode 1 *Season Premiere* (November 7 at 9 pm ET) AMERICAN RUST, Season 1, Episode 9 (November 7 at 10 pm ET)

DESUS & MERO, Season 3, Episode 49 (November 7 at 11 pm ET)

Movies

BOOGIE

IN THE HEIGHTS

ROCK OF AGES

Highlighted Programming

CORNER GAS ANIMATED: RUBY RE-BURN *Canadian Special*

*Canadian Special* CRIBS INTERNATIONAL (MTV Series) Season 2A

MY LIFE ON MTV (MTV Series) – Season 1

SUNNY BUNNIES, Season 1-5

W5, Season 56, Episode 5

STARZ Programming