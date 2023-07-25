Crave launches ad-supported subscription plans

Crave announced today that its two cheaper, ad-supported subscription plan options are now available.

The Bell Media streaming platform said customers can sign up for Crave Basic with Ads for $9.99 per month, as well as Crave Standard with Ads for $14.99 per month.

The Crave Basic package includes one concurrent stream, unlimited registered devices, and 720p video quality.

The Crave Standard package allows for four concurrent streams, unlimited registered devices, up to 4K video quality, and casting with Chromecast.

Both of these packages do not include casting with AirPlay, downloads, or livestream access.

Crave says that the ads will run for 15 to 30 seconds and will air before and during some episodes and films.

The ad-free option is still available at $19.99 per month. This tier includes everything in the Standard Package as well as AirPlay casting, livestreaming, and downloads.

With all three subscription plans, users will have access to Crave’s premium content in English and French, including HBO and Max Originals, the DC Universe, and Crave Originals.

Crave’s tiered subscriptions come after Netflix launched its Basic with Ads membership in October 2022.