One person taken to hospital in serious East Vancouver crash

The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a severe crash that has taken place in East Vancouver, resulting in one person being taken to the hospital.

In a traffic advisory on Twitter, Vancouver Police said that the collision occurred between a motorcycle and a car.

The crash took place on East 1st Avenue and Renfrew.

Police are advising drivers that delays should be expected.

So far, police have not released any additional details about the East Vancouver crash or the extent of the injuries of the person that was taken to the hospital.

#VPDTraffic: Expect delays at East 1st Avenue and Renfrew while #VPD investigates a serious collision involving a car and a motorcycle. One person has been taken to hospital by ambulance. pic.twitter.com/dDILBpyCsf — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) June 27, 2023

At around 8:30 am, AM730 traffic tweeted that traffic had closed both ways and drivers should avoid the area “for now.”

