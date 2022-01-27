COVID-19 testing site at UBC shutting down this week

Vancouver Coastal Health announced Wednesday afternoon that it’s shutting down the University of British Columbia COVID-19 testing site on Thursday.

The site distributed take-home rapid antigen tests and was set up to help deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases leading up to the holiday season.

In a tweet, VCH noted the location was always meant to be temporary.

“VCH will close its COVID-19 testing site located at the UBC Life Sciences Centre effective Thursday, Jan. 27,” it said. “This site was established as a temporary testing location to support other sites from late December through to Jan. 2022.”

If you have symptoms and are eligible for testing, you can attend any VCH testing site in our region without an appointment. A list of testing site locations is available at https://t.co/OeeWiJZqUk — Vancouver Coastal Health (@VCHhealthcare) January 26, 2022

It’s not clear if the UBC testing site will shut down at the end of the day Wednesday or at the end of the day Thursday.

VCH advised people in the UBC area to seek testing at alternate locations.

Access to COVID-19 testing in BC is currently limited to people who work in healthcare, are clinically vulnerable, or have certain severe symptoms. BC clamped down on who’s eligible for a test after the testing system became overwhelmed in December during the Omicron surge.