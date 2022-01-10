COVID-19 testing centre closes in Vancouver due to staff shortage

Staff shortages have become a problem for many industries during the Omicron wave, and now it’s affecting testing availability in Vancouver.

According to Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH), the testing site at the UBC Life Sciences Centre will be closed temporarily on Monday, January 10, “due to the availability of staff.”

The notice was publicly posted on the VCH Twitter account on Monday morning.

Today, Monday, Jan. 10, Vancouver Coastal Health will temporarily close its testing site located at the Life Sciences Centre on UBC campus due to the availability of staff. Individuals who are eligible for testing may attend any testing site within the VCH region. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/bksyg10syN — Vancouver Coastal Health (@VCHhealthcare) January 10, 2022

There are other testing sites within the VCH region, and if you’re eligible for testing, you can go to another site like BC Children’s Hospital or Three Bridges in Vancouver.

Before you go to a VCH testing site, the authority recommends checking the BCCDC site to learn more about your options.

You can also check the wait times at the VCH testing sites online before you head out.

The temporary closure comes on the heels of VCH making temporary changes to its COVID-19 testing guidance during the Omicron surge.

The changes were made in an effort to help preserve testing capacity for anyone who’s at higher risk of COVID-19.

Now, if you’re fully vaccinated with mild symptoms and able to self-isolate until those symptoms improve, you don’t need to get a COVID-19 test.

At this time, there is a significant demand for COVID-19 testing services across BC. We appreciate the patience and understanding of our community and wanted to provide a quick update on COVID-19 testing options across the Vancouver Coastal Health region. Thread below: pic.twitter.com/lAvDRqY5Am — Vancouver Coastal Health (@VCHhealthcare) December 28, 2021

Daily Hive has reached out to VCH for more details and will update this story accordingly.

With files from Amanda Wawryk