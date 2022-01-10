NewsCoronavirus

COVID-19 testing centre closes in Vancouver due to staff shortage

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Jan 10 2022, 6:07 pm
COVID-19 testing centre closes in Vancouver due to staff shortage
Damir Sencar/Shuttertsock

Staff shortages have become a problem for many industries during the Omicron wave, and now it’s affecting testing availability in Vancouver.

According to Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH), the testing site at the UBC Life Sciences Centre will be closed temporarily on Monday, January 10, “due to the availability of staff.”

The notice was publicly posted on the VCH Twitter account on Monday morning.

There are other testing sites within the VCH region, and if you’re eligible for testing, you can go to another site like BC Children’s Hospital or Three Bridges in Vancouver.

Before you go to a VCH testing site, the authority recommends checking the BCCDC site to learn more about your options.
You can also check the wait times at the VCH testing sites online before you head out.

The temporary closure comes on the heels of VCH making temporary changes to its COVID-19 testing guidance during the Omicron surge.

The changes were made in an effort to help preserve testing capacity for anyone who’s at higher risk of COVID-19.

Now, if you’re fully vaccinated with mild symptoms and able to self-isolate until those symptoms improve, you don’t need to get a COVID-19 test.

Daily Hive has reached out to VCH for more details and will update this story accordingly.

With files from Amanda Wawryk

 

Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ News
+ Coronavirus
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT