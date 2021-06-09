BC health officials announce 148 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

British Columbia health officials announced 148 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 145,843.

In a joint written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that broken down by health region, 23 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 75 are in the Fraser Health region, 10 are in the Island Health region, 32 are in the Interior Health region, and eight are in the Northern Health region.

There are currently 1,975 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 195 individuals are currently hospitalized, 47 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There have been three new COVID-19-related deaths, for a total of 1,725 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 74.5% of all adults in BC and 72.4% of those 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 3,749,758 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 390,264 of which are second doses.

A total of 142,106 people who tested positive for the virus have now recovered.