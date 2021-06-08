No additional deaths as BC health officials report 165 new COVID-19 cases

British Columbia health officials announced 165 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 145,695.

In a joint written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that broken down by health region, 30 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 78 are in the Fraser Health region, 10 are in the Island Health region, 42 are in the Interior Health region and five are in the Northern Health region.

There are currently 2,051 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 203 individuals are currently hospitalized, 57 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths, for a total of 1,722 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 74.2% of all adults in BC and 71.9% of those 12 and older have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 3,685,340 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the province, 345,508 of which are second doses.

Thus far, 141,879 people who tested positive for the virus have now recovered.