BC health officials report 199 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

British Columbia health officials announced on Thursday there have been 199 new test-positive COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 144,866.

During a press conference, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that broken down by health region, this equates to 68 new cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 89 new cases in the Fraser Health region, two new cases in the Island Health region, 34 new cases in the Interior Health region, and six new cases in the Northern Health region.

There were also two more deaths, bringing the death toll to 1,709

There are currently 2,563 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 224 people are hospitalized, 62 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

Henry said that 150,537 individuals who tested positive have now recovered.

To date, 3,104,143 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC. Of these, 229,585 are second doses.