8 coveted California wines to add to your cellar this spring

There’s something thrilling about getting your hands on a rare item. First, there’s the tingle of excitement that comes with the hunt, followed by that surge of satisfaction in knowing it’s yours.

The things we collect have the ability to become tiny time capsules that connect us to a special memory in our lives. And when it comes to wine — one of our favourite things to collect — there’s nothing like allowing its flavour, depth, and complexity to evolve with time.

It all culminates the second we get to uncork it at its ripest, most delicious — or savour it on the most special of occasions, further cementing in these meaningful moments in our minds.

Alright, alright…we’ll stop getting so sentimental. We’re just trying (and failing) to stifle our excitement for BC Liquor Stores’ latest (and very limited) release of Rare and Collectible California Wines, happening at select stores later this month.

California wines are among the most coveted and most collectible wines in the world. From its powerful cabernet sauvignons, rich red blends, Rhône-style gems to its exquisite chardonnays and pinot noirs, the golden state is known for its diverse tapestry of wines — each region offerings its own distinct flare.

To get you California dreaming, here’s a sneak peek at some of the iconic labels to add to your cellar from this year’s highly anticipated release.

This well-loved Napa Valley zinfandel is dense and dark, with intense aromas of sweet, ripe blackberry, fig, and spices. It’s a full-bodied sipper with notes of blackcurrant, plum, black cherry, dark chocolate, and vanilla.

A California cult classic, Screaming Eagle is an Oakville winery original that consistently scores 100 points by renowned publications such as Robert Parker’s Wine Advocate. (To learn more about the 100 point wine rating system, you can read up about it here.) It’s known for its ripe blackberry, black cherry, and blackcurrant flavours with notes of licorice, candied violets, cedar, and clove. Critics have even described it as being “undeniably stunning” by Wine Advocate.

Opus One — a hyper collectible wine — is the joint venture of Baron Philippe de Rothschild of the famed Château Mouton Rothschild and Robert Mondavi, who produced their first vintage in 1979 applying the Bordeaux style to Napa Valley. The result is an opulent wine, with notes of baked black cherries, warm cassis, mulberries, and blackberry pie, plush texture, and a long finish.

This lively red serves up notes of black and blue fruits with hints of chocolate. Full-bodied and complex, it’s delicious to drink now (if you’re feeling impatient) or can be cellared for another decade.

Ranked #15 on Wine Spectator’s top 100 wines of 2020, here you’ll find a powerful merlot with a palate full of dark cherries and plum tart. It has a nice, long finish with hints of savoury black olives.

Napa Valley wine fans in Vancouver know all about this winery, which famously farms its vineyard at 1,800 metres on Howell Mountain. When it comes to this coveted bottle, it has an earthier character that’s marked by its notes of black and blue fruits, charcoal, and minerality.

Made with some of the highest quality chardonnay grapes in the world, Kistler’s Les Noisetiers Chardonnay is a harmony of juicy orchard fruits — think peach, apricots, pineapple, and pear — and minerality. It’s a Sonoma Coast classic from one of the region’s top-tier wine producers.

When it comes to this pinot noir, you can expect a perfumed, medium-bodied, and balanced sipper with perfect acidity and a stellar finish. On the nose, it’s brimming with cherry, spicy, earthy, and floral tones. This estate is known for its high-quality wines and this bottle is no exception.

