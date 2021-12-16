You can save up to 80% on labels like Balenciaga, Balmain, and Gucci at this pop-up

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

After spending most of 2021 wearing sweatpants, we’re using the upcoming holiday gatherings as an excuse to update our wardrobe.

But if like us, the idea of going to the mall and spending a small fortune for a new look doesn’t sound appealing to you, a mecca of sales has been announced that you’ll want on your radar.

Taking place from Thursday, December 16 to Sunday, December 19 at JW Marriott Parq Casino on Smithe Street, the Holiday Hustle Designer Pop-up sale is giving you the chance to shop luxury designer labels with up to 80% off the original prices. (We’ll let that sink in for a moment.)

Hosted by Couture Pop-Ups, the four-day sale will see designer clothing, handbags, and shoes available for sale, and the lineup of revered labels is enough to make any fashionista swoon.

You can anticipate finding gems by brands (many of which are celebrity favourites) including Balenciaga, Balmain, Saint Laurent, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Dior, Bottega Veneta, Miu Miu, Vetements, and Christian Dior, among many others.

If you’re ready to get your holiday shop on, the pop-up will be open to the public from 10 am to 9 pm daily, allowing you to stop by on your lunch break or after work if it suits your schedule. Plus, if you get home and realize you missed a gift on your list, there’s the option to visit again later in the weekend.

What could be better than gifting yourself or a loved one the gift of couture for the holidays and scoring a massive discount on your purchase at the same time?

Before you hit the Holiday Hustle event, there are some housekeeping details to keep top of mind.

If you’re driving, there will be on-site paid parking available. When you enter the venue, all strollers, jackets, and oversized clothing will need to be checked. If you’re carrying bags that are larger than wallet size, you will be required to store them in secure, free lockers inside the venue.

All shoppers will be asked to provide proof of vaccination to enter the sale in accordance with the BC Public Health Act and JW Marriott Parq regulations and must wear face masks upon entering and at all times in the venue.

For those who wish to snag the most sought-after luxuries, Couture Pop-Ups advises arriving at the sale early on December 16. It’s also worth noting that lineup times may vary each day.

For more information ahead of the sale, check out couturepopups.com. You can also follow Couture Pop-Ups on Instagram to get the latest updates and share your fabulous sale finds.

When: December 16 to 19

Time: 10 am to 9 pm daily

Where: JW Marriott Parq Casino — 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Price: Free admission