Developer pioneers Canada’s first condo gym with zero environmental impact

Living closer to nature has become something that appeals to many after long spells spent at home and indoors during the pandemic.

Now, local developer Kingswood Properties, led by founder and president, Lorne Segal, O.B.C., is launching a visionary, master-planned community of 435 residences in Squamish that has been carefully designed to support holistic well-being and active living.

Redbridge has over 20,000 sq ft of resort-style amenities for prospective residents to access, a hub it’s calling Base Camp. Within this impressive offering is Canada’s first condominium gym to have zero impact on the environment — the Eco-Movement Lab.

Kingswood Properties understands we each have a role to play in preserving the natural world around us. That’s why the community builder is setting a new standard by using wood frame construction methods and meeting BC’s Energy Step Code for enhanced sustainability and energy consumption.

With the architecture and choice of natural materials at Redbridge inspired by the beauty of its natural surroundings, this is a development set to not only honour the space in which it is located, but also enhance the quality of life of the entire community.

“Wellness is central to the experience at Redbridge,” Segal told Daily Hive. “Redbridge represents the opportunity to regain the spirit of adventure and reconnect with an active, healthy, motivated lifestyle that is seamlessly integrated into the natural environment that makes Squamish special.”

In the Eco-Movement Lab, this can be seen with the inclusion of cardio equipment using energy-producing technology. Each workout turns up to 74% of user-generated energy into clean, renewable electricity, and residents can track their own green contributions over time.

As a result, this offsets the carbon footprint of the gym while allowing gym-goers to feel even better about their workouts. There’s also a dedicated studio for dance, yoga, and barre at the Flow Space. And if residents wish to get out on the water, they can do so via a kayak launch dock just steps away.

But the wellness-focused amenities don’t end there. Residents can indulge in relaxation close to home with red light therapy rooms, a zen garden, a far infra-red sauna, and therapeutic outdoor hot and cold plunge pools offering an experience akin to what you would find at a Scandinavian spa.

Redbridge residents can consider Base Camp an extension of their home — somewhere they can rejuvenate, relax, and revitalize while also having the opportunity to connect with other residents.

Squamish, one of the fastest-growing communities in BC, is renowned for its natural landscape, and people living in any Redbridge homes can admire breathtaking views of Mamquam Blind Channel and beyond, with half of the residents having beautiful views of the Stawamus Chief and lush forest.

With the master-planned community located in a pedestrian- and cyclist-friendly location, covering 8.5 acres in the heart of Squamish, future residents can easily get around without the use of a car. The same applies to accessing downtown Squamish via the purpose-built Red Bridge on-site. In addition, there’s parking for over 1,000 bicycles and oversized steel-panelled storage lockers for each home.

The unique positioning of Squamish and its proximity to Vancouver and Whistler means residents can take their pick between visiting either destination for a day of adventure or catching up with friends. And with the $3.5 billion Garibaldi at Squamish ski resort planned to open in 2027, there will be even more within reach.

In terms of homes at Redbridge, this visionary master-planned community offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom well-appointed condominium homes and a limited collection of two- to three-level villa homes. The interiors at Redbridge are carefully innovated with the purpose of designing spaces that adapt to your lifestyle, with spacious, flexible layouts and thoughtful solutions to maximize storage and elevate your day-to-day. This includes a semi-enclosed den space in many homes, which can be used as an office for remote work.

Complementing the incredible views of the surrounding natural environment, the homes, which have been shaped by Alda Pereira Design, feature extra-height 9’ ceilings (and striking 13’ clerestory ceilings in penthouses for both condo and villa homes) that create an airy feel alongside the expansive double-glazed, low-E, argon-filled thermal windows, bringing the stunning view indoors.

In the Italian-made kitchens, custom-designed to perfection by Inform Projects, soon-to-be Redbridge residents will find everything from an Italian pull-out pantry with an integrated counterbalance system for additional storage to a chef-inspired appliance package.

When it comes to composting and recycling, the on-site facilities allow these everyday tasks to be completed easily and efficiently. For residents who wish to grow their own vegetables throughout the year, there’s a rooftop communal vegetable garden ready for their use.

“We’ve been receiving particular interest from young local renters in Squamish looking to purchase their first home in the community; active, young, local professionals who take part in adventure sports like biking, skiing, and paddling; and active older couples from around the region excited to relocate to one of the most beautiful communities in the world,” said Segal.

Redbridge homes are complete with either balconies or generous outdoor patios that maximize the exceptional Squamish views and offer another space to complete work outside.

Base Camp is also home to a Co-Creative Space with areas designed for co-working, featuring meeting rooms and booths, plus high-speed WiFi throughout (so you don’t have any internet struggles approaching your deadlines).

Redbridge and the lifestyle it offers residents is already gaining popularity with Phase 1 Cove and Phase 2 Pine fully sold. To avoid missing out on the chance to invest in a spectacular home in the final phase of waterfront homes, visit redbridgesquamish.com to book a viewing appointment.