Toronto-area shooting victims included members of condo board: police

A shooter killed five people in this condo building at 9235 Jane Street in Vaughan, Ontario Sunday. (Google Street View)

York Regional Police have confirmed three of the five victims of Sunday night’s condo shooting were members of the building’s board who appear to have been killed by a fellow resident.

Chief Jim MacSween said he’s not yet authorized to release the victims’ names but confirmed three were men and two were women. A sixth victim, a 66-year-old woman, is recovering in hospital.

We know that the City of Vaughan was left shaken after the tragedy that occurred yesterday evening. Our deepest condolences are with the families and friends of the victims. @YRP family liaison officers and @vsyorkregion are supporting those impacted. pic.twitter.com/XOTBvdlf9P — Chief Jim MacSween (@chiefmacsween) December 19, 2022

For the first time, MacSween confirmed Francesco Villi was the suspected gunman. He was shot and killed by a 24-year veteran of the force, whose actions likely saved lives, MacSween said.

Villi appeared to be in dispute with members of the condo board, according to court documents and videos posted on social media. However, it’s not clear whether the shooter’s allegations were grounded in fact.

Earlier this year, the 73-year-old tried to sue several members of the condo board for allegedly causing him harm, but the judge threw the case out, calling it frivolous, vexatious, and lacking in “material facts.”

“As I understand it, Mr. Villi believes that the electrical room which sits beneath his unit is improperly constructed, resulting in the emission of electromagnetic waves which have caused him significant pain and suffering over the years,” Justice Joseph Di Luca wrote in his August 2022 decision.

Further, Villi apparently believed the condo board members were trying to intentionally harm him on behalf of the “powerful developer” who built the condo.

“Mr. Villi believes that all the individuals involved have not only conspired to harm him but have also conspired to ensure that the truth of the matter never surfaces,” Di Luca said.

Villi also uploaded many videos to social media airing his frustrations leading up to the shooting, including one where he called members of the condo board “indecent bastards” and criticized them for failing to provide comfort in his home.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is probing what happened, as it does with any police-involved death. SIU spokesperson Kristy Denette told reporters Monday that officials have recovered a semi-automatic pistol from the scene.

She also confirmed the shooting happened inside the condo building at 9235 Jane Street in Vaughan, where victims were found on multiple floors. The 911 call came in around 7:20 pm, and by 8 pm, Villi was pronounced dead on the third floor.

MacSween said investigators still have multiple search warrants to execute, and he couldn’t yet comment on a possible motive. He added the coroner would release the names of the deceased.

With files from blogTO’s Lauren O’Neil