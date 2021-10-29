Upcoming Concord Pacific gala in Vancouver provides stage for children of all abilities

On November 6, 2021, the Social Diversity for Children Foundation (SDC) will present the 2021 Concord Pacific Once Upon a Shine Gala presented by BakerWest at the Westin Bayshore. Tickets to the event are now selling.

The event will provide an inspirational stage for children of all abilities to share their music, art, talent, and stories of empowerment.

SDC holds a mission to support youth to empower other children with disabilities by offering various programs to come together to socialize, make friends, and learn from each other.

“The Once Upon a Shine Gala works towards creating a vision of a larger puzzle that incorporates all members of society, and not just those that fit into an outdated mould,” says SDC Founder and President David Wang.

Nathania, a six-year-old participant in the SDC’s music program, has enjoyed interactive music activities and made new friends and connections during her time with the foundation. She recently realized that she wasn’t the only one in her family that was connected to SDC.

While sharing stories with her uncle, Nathania learned that he too was involved with the SDC 10 years ago.

“It’s connections like those that we love to hear about and foster,” Wang says. “To have two members of the same family participate with our programming a decade apart represents a wonderful milestone for our organization.”

“We are extremely grateful to play a role in providing quality social learning programs for youth of all socioeconomic backgrounds in our community,” said Grant Murray, senior vice-president, sales, Concord Pacific. “We’re looking forward to the gala and call on others in the community to lend their support to help expand the SDC’s programming.”

The foundation works to equip youth leaders with the skills and resources to educate their communities about the importance of diversity and open communication.

Wang says the pandemic has created capacity challenges and they are expecting more participation and programming needs for the upcoming semesters. Demand has never been greater.

“We currently offer five types of safe, socially distanced programs, including music, art, virtual reality, math, and drama,” Wang says. “Currently, we lead 72 programs, involving 720 direct participants and over 4,000 indirect beneficiaries, which we are extremely proud of.”

As the pandemic affected everyone tremendously in various ways, the SDC team worked tirelessly to ensure that, despite the dramatic shift in program delivery, children of all disabilities would have ample opportunity to learn, socialize, and keep stimulated during this isolating time.

In addition to exhibitions, video productions, and fund-a-need, SDC offers a unique selection of both auction and raffle items during the gala. Every ticket and item purchased directly supports the efforts of the foundation.

“It’s amazing to see all participants and volunteers come together to make a difference in each other’s lives and to make the gala happen during this difficult time,” says Jacky Chan, president of BakerWest, a key sponsor of the foundation. “We couldn’t be more excited to see the smiles on everyone’s face at the gala.”

Join them on November 6 for a magical evening filled with incredible talent, heart-warming stories, and disability empowerment.