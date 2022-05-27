Coleman on Flames' disallowed goal: "I don't think I understand the rule"

“Distinct kicking motion.”

The interpretation of that rule will be talked about for years to come in Calgary after Thursday night’s controversial call in Game 5 of the Battle of Alberta.

With the game tied 4-4 and under six minutes to go in the third period, it appeared that the Calgary Flames took the lead.

Mikael Backlund’s shot squeaked through Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith, and was trickling towards the goal line. Flames forward Blake Coleman went barging towards the net, and had the puck go off his skate and into the net.

Did he kick it? Or did he direct it in?

Oilers fans thought he kicked it. Flames fans think he directed it in.

If the NHL deemed that he merely directed it in, the goal would have counted and both teams would likely be preparing for Game 6 in Edmonton right now.

But it didn’t. The goal was called back because NHL replay officials determined it to be a “distinct kicking motion.”

It’s a rule that has been interpreted differently by the NHL over the years. Coleman said he was confused by the decision.

“I don’t think I understand the rule,” Coleman told reporters. “Getting pushed, [I was] just trying to keep my foot on the ice… My understanding is you can direct the puck, but you just can’t kick it. I didn’t feel that I kicked it.

“But, can’t go back and change it now. It is what it is. It’s unfortunate that it was such a big part of the game.”

Coleman admitted to directing the puck in, saying, “I opened my foot.” But a kick? He didn’t think so.

“My understanding is you can redirect the puck off your foot as long as you’re not lifting it and kicking it into the net.”

Flames head coach Darryl Sutter wasn’t exactly in agreement with the NHL’s decision either.

“I asked Wes (the referee) what the call was, and he said it was a ‘distinct kicking motion.'”

When asked if he agreed with the call, Sutter gave an answer only he could give.

“Well, it depends what you call a ‘distinct kicking motion.’ If somebody’s on the ground and you lift your foot up and kick them in the head, that’s a distinct kicking motion. If you slide your foot on the ground, that’s not a distinct kicking motion. Whatever.”