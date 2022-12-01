The coldest place on Earth today is in Canada and it's BRUTALLY cold

Extreme cold is hugging a large chunk of Canada this week, and one spot in Canada is the coldest place on Earth Thursday morning.

According to a new weather report from WX-Now, which tracks the world’s most extreme weather, one place in Russia is the only spot outside of Canada that made Thursday’s list.

The coldest place on the planet today is Rea Point in Nunavut with a brutal -41ºC, and factor in the wind chill and it’s a mind-numbing -52°C. Yikes!

Other spots in Canada to crack the top five are Eureka, Nunavut, at -40°C this morning; Whati, Northwest Territories, at -40°C; and Old Crow, Yukon, at -39°C.

The full list of the world’s chilliest countries can be found here.

If you are curious about how the month of December is set to shape up for Canada, check out the forecast here.