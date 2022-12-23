Deep freeze: A 140-year-old cold record was just shattered in BC

Temperature records were shattered in BC on Thursday, as a wide swath of the province endured a deep freeze that has resulted in extreme cold warnings.

According to a weather summary from Environment and Climate Change Canada, more than 40 (that’s right, 40) spots in the province broke their records for the coldest daytime high records for Thursday, December 22.

Listing all of the records shattered would be wildly long, so we rounded up some of the grandest that occurred, including one that had stood for more than 140 years.

The areas below set a daily minimum temperature record for December 22, 2022:

Abbotsford Area (Abbotsford A)

Preliminary new record of -13.4°C

Old record of -11.7°C set in 1970

Records in this area have been kept since 1944

Blue River Area (Blue River CS)

Preliminary new record of -39.8°C

Old record of -35.8°C set in 1983

Records in this area have been kept since 1946

Clearwater Area (Clearwater Auto)

Preliminary new record of -34.5°C

Old record of -27.8°C set in 1924

Records in this area have been kept since 1913

Dawson Creek Area (Dawson Creek A)

Preliminary new record of -41.8°C

Old record of -38.9°C set in 1933

Records in this area have been kept since 1926

Fort Nelson Area (Fort Nelson)

Preliminary new record of -43.6°C

Old record of -39.5°C set in 1984

Records in this area have been kept since 1937

Kamloops Area (Kamloops Aut)

Preliminary new record of -30.2°C

Old record of -25.6°C set in 1891

Records in this area have been kept since 1890

Kelowna Area (Kelowna UBCO)

Preliminary new record of -29°C

Old record of -25.2°C set in 1983

Records in this area have been kept since 1899

Lillooet Area (Lillooet)

Preliminary new record of -26.7°C

Old record of -22.2°C set in 1924

Records in this area have been kept since 1917

Malahat Area (Malahat)

Preliminary new record of -12.7°C

Old record of -8.5°C set in 1990

Records in this area have been kept since 1986

Nelson Area (Nelson CS)

Preliminary new record of -20.3°C

Old record of -17.2°C set in 1921

Records in this area have been kept since 1904

Osoyoos Area (Osoyoos CS)

Preliminary new record of -21.8°C

Old record of -17.5°C set in 1983

Records in this area have been kept since 1954

Pitt Meadows Area (Pitt Meadows CS)

Preliminary new record of -12.4°C

Old record of -12.2°C set in 1879

Records in this area have been kept since 1874

Port Alberni Area (Port Alberni (AUT))

Preliminary new record of -13.6°C

Old record of -13.5°C set in 1983

Records in this area have been kept since 1900

Prince George Area (Prince George Airport Auto)

Preliminary new record of -39.9°C

Old record of -38.9°C set in 1924

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Quesnel Area (Quesnel Airport Auto)

Preliminary new record of -38.6°C

Old record of -31.1°C set in 1921

Records in this area have been kept since 1893

Revelstoke Area (Revelstoke Airport Auto)

Preliminary new record of -26.6°C

Old record of -23.3°C set in 1909

Records in this area have been kept since 1898

Vancouver Area (Vancouver Intl A)

Preliminary new record of -13.5°C

Old record of -11.5°C set in 1983

Records in this area have been kept since 1896

Victoria Area (Victoria Intl A)

Preliminary new record of -8.4°C

Old record of -8.3°C set in 1998

Records in this area have been kept since 1914

Victoria Harbour Area (Victoria Gonzales CS)

Preliminary new record of -9.5°C

Old record of -7.8°C set in 1983

Records in this area have been kept since 1874

Whistler Area (Whistler – Nesters)

Preliminary new record of -21.4°C

Old record of -20°C set in 1951

Records in this area have been kept since 1950

Environment and Climate Change Canada added that the temperature records reported here have been derived from a selection of historical stations in each geographic area that was active during the period of record.

The summary may also contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report.

Much of the country is being walloped by wicked winter storms on Friday, with flight cancellations galore for major transportation hubs in Vancouver and Toronto.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has also issued a string of weather warnings for every single province in Canada on Friday, varying from extreme cold warnings, snowfall warnings, and freezing rain warnings to wind warnings, storm surge warnings, and rainfall warnings.