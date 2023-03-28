COBS Doughnation Day is back in Vancouver and here's how it’s supporting local charities

Giving back to local charities has never been yummier than during COBS Bread’s Doughnation Day, which is coming up, giving you a chance to stop in and grab some tasty treats for a good cause.

If you purchase a 6-pack of COBS famous hot cross buns on April 1 — Doughnation Day itself — the company will give $2 of the sale to a charitable organization in your community, with no additional cost to you.

The bakery chain is also donating funds to more than 100 different local charities across Canada for its annual campaign, which takes place until April 1 this year. For one more week, customers can donate in-store or remotely from any device, with all online donations (up to $10,000) matched by COBS.

The freshly-baked buns are a fan favourite, coming in Traditional Fruit, Apple Cinnamon and Cranberry Orange flavours, all of which are perfect as a snack on their own, toasted with butter for a quick meal to go, or made into your own unique and decadent creation, like Hot Cross Buns French Toast.

Buying the popular buns on Doughnation Day is an easy and delicious way to support worthy causes near you through your local COBS, where you can also pick up loaves of Higher Fibre, Sunflower Flax Sourdough or other breads; savoury croissants and mini pizzas; or something sweet like a Lemon Blueberry Scone — all fresh from the oven the same day.

When you support COBS Doughnation Day, you’re supporting organizations like the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation and its efforts to transform all aspects of healthcare for sick kids provincewide.

Funds from Doughnation Day will also go toward The Bloom Group, which provides the most vulnerable members of the community with housing, health, and social service supports, and Breakfast Club of Canada, the champions of access to proper nourishment for all children so they can learn and succeed.

Stop in any COBS Bread location on Saturday, April 1 to pick up a 6-pack of hot cross buns for these charities and many others, and donate in-person at COBS all this month. Can’t visit the bakery? Give online today — dough it for your community!