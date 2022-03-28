Buns for funds: local bakery to donate $2 for every purchase of a hot cross buns six-pack

We all want to give back and make a difference in the lives of those around us — but this can sometimes be difficult while trying to keep our own busy lives afloat.

That’s why it’s so great when companies make it easy for us to lend a helping hand. COBS Bread is doing just that through their Doughnation Day fundraiser on Saturday, April 2 by making a charitable donation for you when you purchase a six-pack of hot cross buns.

Sometimes, being a hero can just mean crushing some treats.

On April 2, $2 from every six-pack of hot cross buns sold will be donated to a local charitable organization in your community. As if we needed any more incentive to indulge in baked goods.

All COBS Bread bakeries (over 140 of them) are fundraising for great causes across the nation, supporting over 75 different charities.

“Our franchisees, bakers, and sales staff are energized for Doughnation Day,” says Vice President of Marketing and Franchise Recruitment at COBS Bread, Brad Bissonnette. “When they raise funds for Doughnation Day, their efforts make a difference to a local charitable organization in their community. This fundraiser has come to be the most exciting time of year for our bakeries.”

The annual event is the company’s largest national fundraising campaign, and COBS Bread has a donation goal of $500,000. Customers can support this fundraiser by purchasing a six-pack of hot cross buns on April 2 or donating online and in bakery at any time until April 20th.

So if you can’t make it to your local COBS Bread on April 2, don’t fret as you can still give back to a local charity in your community. Plus, COBS Bread will be matching all online donations made up to $10,000.

Hot cross buns are made from scratch every day and are available in four delicious flavours: traditional fruit, apple cinnamon, cranberry orange, and the brand-new triple chocolate chip. You can even mix and match your six-pack to try one of each. So mark your calendars, and prepare for an epic and charitable cheat day on April 2.

“When it comes to quality, COBS Bread hot cross buns are simply unequalled,” says Bissonnette. “Made from scratch the traditional way, you definitely need to get your hands on these tasty treats on April 2. So go on, be a hero, crush a six-pack, and give back to your community.”

To learn more about Doughnation Day or to make an online donation now, head to the fundraiser’s webpage.