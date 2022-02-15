As most of us know, “adulting” can be a challenging process. And if you’re like us, you’re probably wondering why it didn’t come with a detailed manual.

Of course, there are things you learn over time — like how to cook one or two staple meals, how to open a bank account or get a credit card, and how to be the best possible pet parent to your four-legged friend. But we can all use a little help, especially when it comes to personal finances.

If you find yourself scared, or embarrassed to talk about the financial concerns that keep you from getting your full eight hours — just know that you’re not alone. There are a lot of negative emotions around money, like the anxiety and shame that comes with not achieving financial milestones at the same pace as our parents once did, or even some of our peers. Many of us have been primed to want bigger and better, the best of everything — like a luxury car, a holiday home, and exotic vacations. But the reality for Canadians is much different, and many are struggling to simply get by from one month to the next. And you simply can’t dream big when your finances are keeping you up at night.

To tackle this, the BC-based financial cooperative Coast Capital has partnered with Daily Hive for a Q and A series to help you get a move on your personal finances this year — and given it’s completely anonymous, you have the freedom to ask anything.

Send in your questions (through the super easy-to-use form at the end of this article), and the experts at Coast Capital will provide real advice to help you solve your financial challenges — ensuring you’re confidently on the path to achieving your goals.

Whether that goal is to start a business, buy your first home, or just to pay more than the minimum on your credit card, we all likely have a number of financial questions that we’ve been too afraid to ask about. Coast Capital wants to help you get to the root of the problem, address it, and set yourself up for success in 2022 — and beyond.

With this series, Coast Capital wants to know what’s on the minds of everyday Canadians so that they can help them find a way to live their best lives and unlock their dreams — whatever they may be. What’s not to love about that?

Send in your burning financial questions anonymously through the form below, and they’ll be addressed in no-nonsense articles published on Daily Hive in the weeks to come — providing you with the real advice you need to get back to boundless, soul-fulfilling dreaming.

Remember, every question is valid (except maybe, “Where can I find the best poutine in Vancouver?” You can go to Dished Vancouver for that).