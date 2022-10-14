Seattle is celebrating it's live music scene with a city-wide festival

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Seattle is celebrating the return of its music venues with a festival starting November 3 and lasting all the way until November 23 at various venues across the city.

Cloudbreak: Seattle ReviveLive Music Fest, presented by Visit Seattle and King County Creative, will show the best of Seattle’s live music scene.

Participating venues include Vermillion Art Gallery, El Corazon, Trinity Night Club, and queer/bar. This festival will also connect with local Seattle-based events like MX. (a weekly drag show), Mothership, and the Seattle Jazz Fellowship. Acts include Sir Mix-a-lot, Rocky Votolato, Kuinka, The Funk Hunters, and The Dusty 45s.

This festival will be coinciding with Freakout Fest, featuring acts like OS Mutantes, Isobel Campbell, Futurebirds, and Automatic.

If you book a stay at a participating downtown hotel from November 3 till November 23, you’ll be able to receive free access to any festival music venue. A music festival for free? Sounds pretty good to us.

To learn more about the festival, or to sign up for their mailing list for more details and announcements, head to Cloudbreak: Seattle’s ReviveLive Music Fest’s website.

When: November 3 to 23, 2022

Where: Various venues across Seattle

Price: Guests staying at participating downtown hotels will receive free access to live music events throughout the city when they book a stay during the festival. Restrictions apply.