More and more people are growing concerned about our changing climate, but it can be difficult to know exactly how to make an impact. That’s why it’s increasingly important that we have access to information and tools that can help us become the changemakers our world desperately needs.

At Royal Roads University (RRU), climate action is integrated into every academic program so that when students graduate, they have the knowledge, self-confidence, and network to make it a significant part of their careers. As a result, they can begin to create constructive change in their industries.

Brittney St. Amant, a graduate of the Master of Science in Environmental Practices at RRU, is one of the people embodying the university’s values as a climate action leader. Through her work, studies, and volunteering, she has seen the immense impact that human activity has had on our oceans, marine species, and ecosystems.

“When looking at the negative impacts, it can be easy to feel discouraged and helpless which is why I always try to see the positives happening around the world as well,” she tells Daily Hive. “Studying at RRU inspired and enhanced my climate activism in many ways. I had the opportunity to communicate and learn from so many inspiring people within this field… I am so glad to have this university and this degree backing me up as I pursue to be a voice for climate change, ocean degradation, and conservation — one story at a time.”

St. Amant recently won an inaugural Ocean Wise Innovator Lab prize and hopes to release a documentary, titled Along the Mountains and the Sea, examining the impacts of plastic pollution on unceded Tla-o-qui-aht First Nations territory. She also plans to continue to educate and raise awareness for the subject by hosting shoreline cleanups and setting up educational booths throughout busy parts of Tofino, such as Cox Bay and the Town Green.

Nelson Jatel is a current Doctor of Social Sciences candidate at RRU and the founder of Limnology Research Corp (LRC), a professional consulting team that delivers services and solutions across a wide range of industries. Some areas LRC work in include marine safety applications, and water governance.

“Water governance refers to who and how decisions are made about water,” Jatel explains. “My work impacts BC’s water governance policy by adding new knowledge about applying new social network indicators. For example, tracking indicators of coordination and multi-level government participation can enhance change management strategies to improve how we address water problems, such as invasive species or climate change.”

RRU recently announced its Climate Action Plan 2022 to 2027, which aims to further amplify the ability of students, faculty, and staff to make a difference in whatever lifestyle or career they choose after their studies. The plan’s five-year timing sets the stage for the university’s continuous commitment to the climate emergency.

These commitments include reducing the university’s greenhouse gas emissions by 65% by 2025, creating a climate action hub and information centre, and keeping climate action and leadership a central part of learning, teaching, and research.

“RRU has done an excellent job developing a Climate Action Plan with measurable goals,” Jatel says.

“We now live in a time where bold action needs to take place and with action plans such as this, perhaps other institutions will follow. I believe these goals are realistic and will cultivate a community working together towards a climate action plan which will reflect and resonate throughout the country,” adds St. Amant.

Another essential part of the plan is to listen to — and act on — the insight of Indigenous Peoples — something that is also of massive importance to Jatel and St. Amant in their work.

“Working together with Indigenous communities and preserving their knowledge is vital to tackling environmental issues and climate change,” says St. Amant. “Not only will it help our environment and ecosystems but will also create a positive relationship and help close divides.”

