Get 50% off all glasses during this pop-up event in Vancouver

Nothing says “New Year, new you” like a fresh pair of glasses to help shape your style going into 2023. Because new eyewear can get pricey, with the average pair of glasses across Canada reportedly costing between $240 to $1,000, taking advantage of deals where you can get them is important.

That’s why, starting December 9 and running until December 11, Clearly will be hosting an exclusive pop-up holiday blowout sale at their Robson and Kitsilano stores.

This sale will only be valid at these two locations, giving shoppers the chance to grab huge savings on glasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses. From discounted designer frames to Clearly branded eyewear, customers can get 50% off a full pair of glasses — which includes both the lenses and frames, including blue light, prescription sun, and progressives.

Other select eyewear deals include free frames with 30% off lenses and 20% off select contact lenses with free shipping to your home on orders over $99.

Don’t forget to bring your valid prescription to purchase prescription glasses or contact lenses, because stock will only be available while products last.

This sales event always comes with long lines, so instead of testing your vision trying to see the beginning of the queue, you should show up early to secure a spot. All types of payment will be accepted including cash, debit, and credit — and all sales are final.

For information about the sale, or to get yourself a fresh new pair of glasses, head to Clearly’s website or check out their Facebook event for more details.

Clearly Holiday Blowout Sale

When: Friday, December 9 until Sunday, December 11, 2022

Time: 10 am until 7 pm

Where: Clearly Robson — 961 Robson Street, Vancouver; and Clearly West 4th — 2152 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver