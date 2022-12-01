The holidays are almost here — and that means ‘tis the season for hosting celebratory parties, family dinners, and all sorts of festive fun.

However, from dirty dishes to pine needles to piles of wrapping paper, it’s also the season that requires a lot of household clean-up, which can really knock the holiday spirit right out of you. And we’re so not here for that.

Thankfully, there are actually numerous ways to make the cleaning process a lot less tedious. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of cleaning hacks for people who want to get their cleaning done as efficiently as possible. Trust us, your holiday season is about to get a whole lot easier.

Invest in a quality vacuum cleaner

A quality vacuum cleaner is a must when it comes to cleaning year-round, but especially over the holidays when those pesky crumbs just seem to turn up everywhere. Not only will a good vacuum give you a deeper clean, but it will also save you the precious time you need for festive activities. When in the market for a high-end vacuum, you’ll need something that tackles tough jobs while making the experience easier.

Enter the CordZero All-in-One Tower — a cordless stick vacuum with a sleek docking station that charges the vacuum’s two batteries and neatly stores tools and accessories while also automatically emptying the dust bin.

With this automated dust removal system, you don’t have to worry about scattering dirt and debris all over a clean home. Simply dock the vacuum in the tower and the handy feature takes it from there by opening the bin and depositing the contents into a larger, disposable collection bag.

The vacuum also features LG’s exclusive Kompressor Technology, which condenses dirt, pet hair, and debris to more than double the dust bin capacity — meaning you can keep cleaning without stopping to empty the bin. All of these features make for a more effortless cleaning experience this holiday season.

Keep your supplies within reach

Let’s face it, if you need to trek all the way upstairs to grab your bottle of surface cleaner, that eggnog spill on the kitchen counter is probably staying put for a little while. This may seem obvious, but keeping your cleaning products where you can access them easily makes a huge difference.

So, store the cleaning products you need for the countertops, stove, and floor in a kitchen cupboard, shower, bath, and mirror cleaner and rags under the bathroom sink, and keep a supply of dusting materials upstairs and downstairs for easy touch ups. Sometimes, just knowing the products or tools are there will inspire you to do a quick clean — minimizing the amount of deep cleaning you’ll need to do later.

Try to minimize mess

Although it may seem obvious, one of the best cleaning hacks is to reduce the amount of cleaning you’ll need to do in the first place. You can do this by trying to limit the amount of dirt getting into your home and accomplishing small tasks throughout the day.

When baking and cooking, try to clean as you go to avoid a sink full of dishes at the end or empty your dishwasher while you wait for your morning coffee to brew — both of these hacks mean you’ll have one less chore to do later.

If you feel a little overwhelmed by the number of household tasks to tackle, set a 15-minute timer on your phone and commit to doing nothing else but cleaning during that time. You’ll probably get more done than you think and it will take the stress of a big clean away.

Lastly, don’t forget your doormats — they work wonders when it comes to trapping dirt. Place one outside the door and one inside, to stop any residue from snowy or muddy boots from entering your home.

Make it fun

Most importantly, having a little fun while cleaning will make it feel like less of a chore. Why not turn it into a dance party by playing your favourite tunes and dancing while cleaning?

Treat yourself to your favourite beverage while you do the dishes, or listen to a podcast and watch the hours go by as you fly through your tasks. You can also motivate yourself by picking an enticing post-cleaning activity to look forward to, like a warm bath or your favourite TV show.

Make your cleaning routine less stressful this season. Learn more about the LG CordZero All-in-One Tower — which also makes a great gift — by clicking here.