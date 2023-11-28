City of Richmond hiring for some jobs that could help your wallet

If you’re looking for work, city jobs tend to be quite lucrative, and right now, the City of Richmond is hiring for several well-paying gigs.

The currently available positions range in required experience and credentials, but some entry-level roles don’t have too many prerequisites and still offer more than a living wage.

One of the gigs that doesn’t require too much on the side of education is the customer service associate position. The position requires completion of Grade 12, up to a year of courses related to either business administration, communications, or customer service, and one year of related experience in an office environment. Best of all, the year-long temporary full-time job pays up to $35.36 per hour.

Another position with not too many requirements is the departmental associate role. It requires Grade 12 and one year of post-secondary coursework related to business administration or local government administration, with one or two years of experience in clerical work. This position pays up to $35.36 per hour.

Richmond is also looking for a personal trainer, which requires a few more qualifications, including completing a BCRPA personal trainer designation or equivalent. A degree in human kinetics or kinesiology is also preferred. This auxiliary position pays $28.99 per hour.

For a complete list of jobs the City of Richmond is hiring for, click here.

If you’re already sorted out financially or just want to help out, Richmond is also looking for some snow angels to volunteer for the City.