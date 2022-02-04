Ex-Habs tough guy Chris Nilan fired by TSN for refusing to get vaccinated

Former Montreal Canadiens forward Chris Nilan has been fired from his sports radio job at TSN 690.

According to Nilan, Bell Media notified him that he’d been fired after the former NHLer refused to take a COVID-19 vaccine, which he called an “unfair action.”

On Thursday, the 13-year NHL vet posted a letter to his social media channels saying he decided “not to take the shot” after discussions with his doctor pertaining to medical conditions.

He says he reserved a letter from Bell Media’s Regional General Manager of Eastern Radio and TV that his contract had been terminated “effective immediately.”

Nilan hosted Off the Cuff on TSN 690 for almost a decade. He played in 688 games in the NHL from 1979 to 1992 with the Habs, Boston Bruins, and New York Rangers.

Nicknamed “Knuckles” for his eagerness to drop the gloves, Nilan scored 225 points, including 110 goals, and amassed 3,043 penalty minutes.

Daily Hive has reached out to Bell Media for comment. Nilan’s profile no longer appears on the TSN 690 website.

Nilan thanked all of his “loyal listeners” who he says are “the greatest fans in hockey” and thanked his co-hosts Mitch Melnick, Wayne Bews, and Sean Campbell.

“Knocked down nine times, got up 10…” concluded Nilan.