I think we can all relate to Chloe Kim.

Well, at least when she’s not on a snowboard winning gold medals.

The 21-year-old American won Olympic gold in snowboard halfpipe on Thursday in Beijing. It’s the second Olympic gold medal of her young career.

After answering questions from reporters for nearly 15 minutes after the race, Kim had one simple request: she wanted something to eat.

“If anybody has some snacks in their pockets, maybeee?” she asked the assembled media.

“I am starving! It’s lunchtime.”

What did Chloe Kim want after winning her second Olympic gold medal? Snacks! 😅 pic.twitter.com/b0e4Uze2Tx — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 10, 2022

A few reporters on hand quickly dropped off some snacks at her table.

Soon Kim had enough snacks to share with Japanese bronze medallist Sena Tomita, who was sitting beside her.

There was a pause before the next question from a reporter who asked Kim if she’d like to eat first.

“It’s okay, I’ll wait.”

She answered questions for another five minutes before taking her snacks and leaving the podium.