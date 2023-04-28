Mexican food lovers, rejoice! Chipotle is now available to order on SkipTheDishes in BC. To celebrate the launch of its newest restaurant partner, Skip’s got something very special in store.

One of Canada’s largest food delivery network has teamed up with TikTok star and Chipotle superfan, Christina Najjar, aka Tinx, to add her signature bowl to the menu for a limited time only.

The exclusive menu item is inspired by Tinx’s go-to order — a bowl with chicken, extra fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, tomatillo-red chili salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, romaine lettuce, and a side of guacamole. Sounds delicious!

If you want to try it for yourself, you’ll need to act fast and order it through the Skip app between April 28 and April 30. And, to celebrate even further, Skip will also be providing customers with $0 delivery on all Chipotle orders over $25 from April 27 until until May 10, making it all the more affordable to try out the exciting new addition.

“I can’t wait for my Canadian fam to try the Tinx Bowl, now available for the first time ever in Canada,” says Tinx. “As someone who prides themself on food and restaurant recs, I hope you love this bowl as much as I do. When it comes to food, there’s nothing quite like the convenience of having your favourites delivered, so I couldn’t think of a better pairing than SkipTheDishes and Chipotle!”

SkipTheDishes is one of Canada’s largest and most popular food delivery networks and connects millions of customers with 50,000 Partners in Canada through its app and website. The Canadian brand is committed to supporting local restaurant partners and businesses and is one of the most affordable ways to get food delivered across the country.

“Much like Chipotle and Tinx, we’re always looking for ways to provide Canadians with the best value and widest variety of restaurant offerings,” says Head of Communications at SkipTheDishes Melanie Fatouros-Richardson. “We’re excited to have Chipotle join the network and offer Canadians the full Tinx experience for the first time.”

Avoid the FOMO by heading over to the Skip app or website this weekend to place your Chipotle order, and get a taste of the exclusive Tinx Bowl.