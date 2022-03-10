FoodFood NewsSpecials & Deals

Chipotle Canada launches Pollo Asado for a limited time only

Karen Doradea
Mar 10 2022, 2:36 pm
It’s all about chicken! Chipotle Mexican Grill has announced its newest addition to the team — Pollo Asado, available for a limited time.

According to the chain, this is the “first chicken menu innovation” in its 29-year history. The chicken is grilled fresh and prepared daily, tumbled in a spice blend before being seared on the plancha.

It’s then hand-chopped into bite-sized pieces before being marinated with fresh-squeezed lime and cilantro.

chipotle

Chipotle Canada

“Chicken is easily our most popular protein, with many of our most loyal Chipotle customers ordering it the majority of the time,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer.

“We’re thrilled to introduce fans to another flavour of chicken that brings a whole new dimension to any Chipotle order and will certainly be a crowd-pleaser.”

As an added bonus, Chipotle is offering a $0 delivery fee on all its Pollo Asado orders placed through their app or via their website from March 13 through March 20, 2o22.

Grab a bite before it’s gone!

