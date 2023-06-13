Teacher who had students share kiss, breakup stories suspended for 10 years

A man in Chilliwack, BC, has been suspended from teaching for 10 years after he asked students to share details about their sexual encounters in class.

According to discipline documents posted by the BC government, Rickard Chadsey had been disciplined several times over the years for inappropriate behaviour in class and had started physical relationships with recently graduated students in the ’80s and ’90s.

He retired in March 2021, relinquished his teaching certificate a month later, and has now been suspended from reapplying for a teaching position for 10 years.

Chadsey would apparently ask his class a “question of the day,” and sometimes those questions would open the door to discussing students’ relationships. Two questions related to first kisses and breaking up with a partner.

At least one student went into detail about their sexual encounters in front of the class while answering the question, and the teacher didn’t stop them from sharing. Sometimes, he would ask students to elaborate on the stories they told.

“While students were not required to answer these questions, some students reported

feeling pressured to do so given that the activity was occurring in class,” the discipline documents state.

In addition, Chadsey would sometimes share age-inappropriate information with the class, or comment that two students would make a good couple. If two students liked each other, they could ask Chadsey to be seated together.

He would also sometimes mimic foreign accents or physical ticks in front of students when retelling stories. Then, he told the class he couldn’t do that anymore as people found it offensive.

This all occurred in Chadsey’s class between 2017 and 2019, but it wasn’t the first time he’d been disciplined for it.

In January 2007, the District wrote him a letter reminding him not to engage in discussion about intimate matters of a personal or sexual nature with students.

And between the summers of 1988 and 1993, Chadsey had “physical encounters” with recently graduated female students.

Chadsey taught at Sardis secondary school, and according to a Chilliwack School District document, earned a salary of nearly $91,000 during his second-last year of teaching.