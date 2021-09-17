COVID-19 has killed a young child under the age of 10 in Ontario.

The child lived somewhere in the Region of Waterloo, which is about an hour and a half west of Toronto. Dr. Hsui-Li Wang, Waterloo’s Medical Officer of Health, shared the news during a COVID-19 briefing on Friday.

“This is a heartbreaking loss, and I wish to express my deepest sympathies and condolences to the family and loved ones,” she said.

The child had underlying health conditions, although Wang did not specify what they were. She also confirmed that the child was not exposed to the virus while in school or at daycare.

Current vaccines are only approved for use on children 12 and up, and the child who died was not yet eligible to be immunized.

“This is a rare but tragic circumstance and a devastating reminder of the serious nature of this virus,” she said.

Health Minister Christine Elliott also shared her condolences in a tweet on Friday afternoon.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family during this unimaginable time,” she said.