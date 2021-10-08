Here are 4 questions to really test your chicken knowledge

In one way or another, our days tend to revolve around the food we eat.

But how much do we really know about the ingredients we’re putting into every dish we prepare and consume? Much of the time, we’re focused on making something to eat right after work or a gym session and find ourselves asking the internet for “quick, three-ingredient recipes” (isn’t that what adults do, anyway?).

Since chicken is a key ingredient for a ton of dishes (salads, portions of pasta, curries, and much more), we were curious to see just how much we actually knew about it. Based on our research, we’ve created a short quiz for you to take and test your own chicken knowledge, too.

Chicken and protein

Protein is an essential nutrient for our overall health as it plays a key role in building and repairing body tissues. It’s not just something that’s added to post-workout smoothies in powder form, either. While you can find it in many different foods, chicken is regarded as a high-protein source. So, did you get it right? A 100 gram serving of oven-roasted chicken breast with skin packs 26.38 grams of protein.

Vitamin value of chicken

If you had to choose right now, would you order a chicken breast sandwich or chicken wings? Although there’s not a massive difference between the nutrient content of each, the dark meat of chicken contains almost three-fold more vitamin B12 than white meat — a vitamin often missing in some plant-based products. Vitamin B12 is essential for the formation of normal red blood cells and neurological function, Health Canada reports.

Chicken and sodium content

Our bodies need a little sodium to be healthy, but too much can pose risks for our health. Is it a catch-22? Perhaps. But, did you know that all cuts of unprocessed raw chicken have less than 140 milligrams of sodium per 100-gram serving? They’re surprisingly low in this essential nutrient. In comparison, some plant-based meat alternatives have been found to have high levels of sodium.

Carbs and chicken

Carbohydrates provide the body with its main source of energy through calories. We’re big fans of carbs in pretty much every form and typically serve a chicken dish with either rice, pasta, or potatoes and other veggies. Meanwhile, chicken, as a single-ingredient food, does not contain any carbs, making it an easy pairing.

Whether you’ve surprised yourself with the results of our quiz or are eager to learn more about chicken and the role it plays in terms of dietary nutrition, visit letstalkchicken.ca or chicken.ca. You’ll also find a plethora of recipes that demonstrate the versatility of cooking chicken, with something to inspire your next evening of dining at home.