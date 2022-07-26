Two Burnaby heights-based sweet shops have come up with an interesting snack for the summer. But it is only available for one weekend, so mark your calendar!

On August 6 and 7, folks can enjoy the creation that Chez Christophe and Glenburn Soda Fountain came up with.

The new Macaron Ice Cream Sandwich is a mix of Chez Christophe’s macaron which will be filled with Glenburn’s popular vanilla ice cream with its signature butterscotch sauce.

As per its announcement on Instagram, the macaron sandwiches would be “dipped in 35% caramelized white chocolate and finished with dark chocolate drizzle.”

The Macaron Ice-Cream Sandwich is $8.45.

The dessert will be available on Saturday, August 6 at Chez Christophe’s Burnaby location between 9 am and 5 pm, and on August 7 at Glenburn between 2 pm and 10 pm.

You can also pre-order the treats for pickup on their websites.

Glenburn Soda Fountain & Confectionery

Address: 4090 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-565-0155

Chez Christophe

Address: 4717 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-428-4200

