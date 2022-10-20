This is the cheapest day of the week to book a flight

As winter approaches, you may be planning on booking a flight to escape the cold.

However, on top of the cancellations and delays travellers have had to face these past few months, there’s also the rising cost of airfare amid inflation.

Thankfully, there are still ways you can save time and money.

Online travel agency Expedia has got you covered with its annual Air Travel Hacks Report which includes four key tips to book your next trip.

“This report does more than save people money,” said Jon Gieselman, president of Expedia Brands, in a statement. “It’s about the time savings and peace of mind that comes with knowing you have industry leading data-based tips at your fingertips to inform booking decisions.”

Book on this day to save money on flights

According to Expedia, travellers who book on Sundays instead of Fridays tend to save, on average, around 15% on domestic flights and 10% on international flights.

This is the sweet spot for booking cheap airfare

Travellers who book at least two months before domestic flights save nearly 40% on average compared to those who wait until a month prior to departure, says Expedia.

For international flights, you can save nearly 10% if you book at least three months before takeoff.

Reduce the risk of cancelled flights if you leave before this time of day

Based on year-to-date flight status data, flights that depart between 3 am and 3 pm are the least likely to be cancelled.

Flights departing after 3 pm have a 15% higher chance of cancellation on average than those that depart earlier in the day, says Expedia.

This is the cheapest day of the week to depart

For domestic travel, avoid catching a flight between Saturday and Monday. According to Expedia, those are the priciest days to start a trip.

Departing on a Friday versus the beginning of the week saves travellers 20%. Thursday is a great alternative where travellers can save 10% on average overall.

For international travel, Thursday is the cheapest, with Sunday and Monday being the most expensive.

Lastly, departing on a Wednesday versus the beginning of the week can save travellers 5%.