You can get 1€ homes in this idyllic Italian village

Tired of the astronomical cost of real estate in cities like Vancouver and Toronto? There are homes for sale for as little as 1€ in Italy that you can get instead.

Unbelievably cheap Italian homes have been up for sale before. Now, the Abruzzo region joins the trend where homes are sold for practically nothing in hopes to draw investment, community, and revitalization to the area.

Pratola Peligna is a mountain town in Southern Italy, east of Rome. It’s within hours of some of Italy’s best ski resorts and mountains.

Now, the town has 630 empty buildings and up to 250 could be sold for around 1€ according to CNN Travel.

As you can imagine, the homes are fixer-uppers. You’ll need to submit a detailed plan of what you plan to do with the property within six months of purchasing, otherwise you’ll face a $10,000 fine, according to CNN.

You can see the full list of homes for sale on the Pratola Peligna website, or, check out 1 Euro Houses to learn more and start planning your Italian escape. Here’s what the rest of town looks like:

If you have the appetite for a project and the desire to live in a medieval Italian mountain village, then this could be the chance of a lifetime for you!