Discover the best of France for less than $650 roundtrip from Vancouver

When most people think about a vacation in France, the first city that comes to mind is likely Paris. However, as spectacular as it is, there is a new flight deal that will give you the opportunity to indulge in other beautiful cities certainly worth exploring.

Thanks to YVR Deals who spotted the flight deal, you could be living your France travelling dreams as early as this month or as late as February 2024.

According to YVR Deals, Star Alliance has dropped the price of its off-season flights from Vancouver to various cities in France. So you’ll be able to find a deal priced between $556 and $634 roundtrip, including taxes.

“Most notable are the price drops to places like Toulouse, Lyon, Nice, and Marseille, which haven’t seen great fares in many years,” YVR Deals reports.

The flights are with Air Canada and Lufthansa, with one stop each way in Montreal, Chicago, or Frankfurt.

If you’re keen on visiting Paris, YVR Deals suggested you can could find nonstop flights priced around the $700s and $800s for a roundtrip.

How to book your flight: