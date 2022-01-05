Win unique NFTs from Chairman Ting's Billion Buns collection (CONTEST)

Curious about non-fungible tokens but don’t know where to start? Already an NFT collector and looking to add some amazing digital art to your collection? Wherever you are on your cryptographic journey, we have the perfect contest for you.

Chairman Ting, the award-winning art and design studio co-founded by artist Carson Ting and business partner and wife Denise Cheung, will be releasing the highly anticipated “Billion Buns” collection on LastKnown on January 10, 2022.

Ting is the first artist to be listed on the NFT marketplace created by North American blockchain development firm Blockchain Foundry.

Chairman Ting’s illustrated NFT collection “Billion Buns” comprises 888 unique NFTs that spotlight the lives of “Buns,” a progressive and highly inquisitive species. Each “Buns” will be priced at 0.088 Ether.

To celebrate the launch of the NFT collection, Blockchain Foundry is giving away eight amazing prizes, including two unique NFTs from Chairman Ting’s “Billion Buns” collection and six spots on the LastKnown.com Billion Buns whitelist.

Whitelist members will be the first to be able to buy Buns, 12 hours before everyone else.

And to keep up to date on everything happening on Blockchain Foundry’s NFT marketplace, join the LastKnown Discord Server

The prizes

Two unique non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from Chairman Ting’s “Billion Buns” collection

Six spots on the LastKnown.com Billion Buns whitelist

You must use an ERC20-compatible wallet in order to receive the NFT. We recommend using MetaMask to receive your NFT. You can download MetaMask and learn how to create a wallet here.

Each “Billion Buns” NFT is worth 0.088 Ethereum (currently valued at $424.90, but this price can fluctuate).

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @LastKnownMarket and @Chairman_Ting on Instagram. Leave a comment below and tell us once you have, along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win unique “Billion Buns” NFTs valued at over $400 from @LastKnownMarket, and @Chairman_Ting https://bit.ly/3pZmpRu RT to enter!

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 10 AM PT on January 6, 2022. Eight winners will be chosen at random and contacted through the platform used to enter.

Contest Guidelines