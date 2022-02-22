Footage has surfaced of a man in a chairlift line tussling with security personnel, allegedly over the ski resort’s mask policy.

The video was shared on social media over the long weekend.

The man is in line for the chairlift when security prevents him from boarding the ride. One guard touches the man’s shoulder, indicating that he should move out of the way of the chairlift. “Get your hands off me!” he exclaims, refusing to budge.

A dad in Canada refuses to follow a ski resort’s face mask policy to get on the lift pic.twitter.com/f11V3DdM1v — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) February 19, 2022

The clip embedded above has over 3 million views alone, but the same video has been shared independently by several accounts on social media.

Four individuals, who appear to be the man’s family, can be seen standing in front of the chairlift, ready to board it. A woman films the tussle between security and the man while two small children look on.

“Get him off! Get him off!” the crowd awaiting their turn on the ride chants, cheering for security. Meanwhile, the man kicks and knocks the guards off balance. More security personnel join in to ground him.

“You’re under arrest,” says one security guard. “You can’t arrest him!” protests another guest. “You know you’re all going to get arrested for assault, right?”

Even celebrities joined the conversation — American comedian Patton Oswalt, who has 4.7 million followers on Twitter, quote-tweeted the clip. “‘Gloves, goggles, heavy jacket, cap and ski boots is where I draw the LINE! FREEDOM!'” he added, poking fun at the skier.

“Gloves, goggles, heavy jacket, cap and ski boots is where I draw the LINE! FREEDOM!” https://t.co/QSw4TVrWFT — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 19, 2022

Several sources claim the video was taken at the Blue Mountain Ski Resort near Collingwood, Ontario. One Twitter user pointed out that the resort has a vaccination policy the guest complied with when buying his tickets.

On their website, Blue Mountain Ski Resort states, “Mask use recommended, and at times, required.”

Daily Hive has reached out to Blue Mountain Ski Resort and will update this story when they respond.