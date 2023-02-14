CFL takes control of Montreal Alouettes, team to be put up for sale

The CFL has assumed ownership of the Montreal Alouettes.

The league made the announcement Tuesday morning, adding “Mario Cecchini has been appointed the team’s interim President and will lead the management of the organization’s day-to-day business operations under the direction and supervision of the league office.”

It’s the second time in four years the CFL has taken over ownership of the Montreal franchise, also doing so in 2019.

The #CFL has acquired the @MTLAlouettes. An accelerated formal sales process, led by the league's investment banking partner Park Lane, has been initiated. Multiple local and national parties have expressed serious interest. (1/2) 🗞: https://t.co/URi68p8MOd pic.twitter.com/NXOcLiXBnt — CFL (@CFL) February 14, 2023

The CFL has already initiated the formal sales process for the Alouettes, with “multiple parties” having already expressed interest in the franchise. The “serious interest” also includes individuals, groups, and businesses that reside or operate in Montreal or Quebec.

The announcement comes on the opening day of free agency for the CFL.

“The CFL has informed the CFLPA that they will assume ownership of the Montreal Football Club effective immediately, as the former ownership group has relinquished control. All club operations will resume, including free agency and preparation for the 2023 CFL season. The league will fund all day-to-day operational expenses and continue to ensure all financial obligations are met,” the CFLPA wrote in a statement.

Montreal finished second in the East with a 9-9 record in 2022.

They lost 34-27 in the Eastern Final to the eventual Grey Cup-winning Toronto Argonauts.

“The CFL would also like to thank the Alouettes’ staff, players and coaches for their continuing professionalism, dedication and hard work and, of course, the Alouettes’ fans for their ongoing support,” the league said.

“The CFL looks forward to providing further updates as warranted.”