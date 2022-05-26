This new master-planned community in downtown Surrey has homes starting in the mid $500,000s

Let’s be real — when it comes to making a decision as big as selecting a home to purchase, you shouldn’t have to settle. Amidst all the neighbouring high-rises, you want your place to feel special.

Downtown Surrey has already established itself as an urban hub for education and technology, drawing new investment from UBC and even proposals on high-speed rail connecting it to Seattle. With so much exciting growth, it’s no wonder an estimated 1,250 people per month are continuing to move to the city. While downtown continues to transform into a highly desirable, modern metropolis, this year a new vision is taking root at its centre — at Century City Holland Park.

Century City Holland Park, developed by Century Group, is a new master-planned community where the city’s bustling energy grows around lush nature and an urban village that will be a culinary and cultural destination within Metro Vancouver.

With homes in this master plan urban village now selling after much anticipation, we’re taking a peek inside this innovative downtown Surrey development.

It really doesn’t get any more central than this development, bordering 25-acre Holland Park and situated directly across from King George SkyTrain Station. With SFU, KPU, and Central City Shopping Centre to the north, plus UBC’s future location and Surrey Memorial Hospital to the south — here, urban convenience is measured in seconds.

As more than just a commercial hub, Century City Holland Park brings new energy to the city’s core, with two new culinary concepts by Century Group. An innovative Market Food Hall offers global flavours and local fare, which is a must-visit for residents and visitors. The Central Bar will offer sophisticated menus to connect with good friends and new faces.

Park Tower 1 offers a 39-storey collection of spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes. Four levels of innovative amenities rise up from the property’s triple-height lobby (that also features a dedicated bike entrance) to the rooftop terrace and meditation room, where residents can enjoy the community’s unprecedented green views.

Directly outside, the sprawling green scapes of Holland Park, including sports fields, picnic areas, public art, and parkside views extend up to the Central Green and the Orchard — which are the first of their kind in the city.

With a top-notch reputation in development and design, Century Group has pulled out all the stops to make these homes havens within the bustling city lifestyle.

These refined residences are designed for true 21st-century living, with dedicated spaces to cook, dine, work, and relax. Each unit boasts thoughtful design details, like the garden herb shelves for easy access to fresh ingredients while you whip up meals. The colour palettes of the homes offer rich material selections that reflect the community’s surrounding environment.

Homes in Park Tower 1 at Century City Holland Park are now selling, and the innovative greenhouse Presentation Centre is open to visitors. Visit centurycitysurrey.com to register for more information or to book a tour and find your future home in this urban village.

Address: 13571 98B Avenue, Surrey

Phone: 604-332-2176