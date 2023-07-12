"Unfortunate incident": Vancouver police called after Orpheum audience member hit

One person was arrested Monday night at downtown Vancouver’s Orpheum Theatre after someone in the crowd pulled out their cell phone during the show and a violence allegedly ensued.

The Vancouver Police Department confirmed that the incident, which took place during a Charlie Chaplin Shorts show, included the suspect confronting the victim about cell phone use. The suspect then proceeded to push and hit the victim, police said.

“Charges have been recommended to Crown counsel,” Const. Tania Visintin with the Vancouver Police Department told Daily Hive.

A Reddit user said they called 911 just before 9:30 pm because they were “shaken by [the] incident.” They shared their experience online.

“After the last movie, and only a few minutes after the beginning of the fireside chat discussing Charlie Chaplin’s career, a woman screamed from what I think it was the dress circle area (the mezzanine). She screamed twice — a terrifying scream — and then she said “He punched me!” they said.

“At that point the lights got turned on, the two presenters kept their cool to maintain as calm an atmosphere as possible. Though many people started leaving, there was no panic or rush,” they added.

“I’m still shook up by what happened, and it’s bothering the heck out of me to not have any “resolution” of sorts. I don’t know what transpired after she screamed “He punched me!”; I don”t know if the guy got arrested; if the woman is ok.”

Daily Hive is still trying to get in touch with the Redditor who posted the thread.

A spokesperson from the Vancouver Civic Theatre said they “confirm a rare and unfortunate incident occurred last night at The Orpheum.” The Orpheum is an extension of the Vancouver Civic Theatre run by the City of Vancouver.

They also said, “The health and safety of our patrons is incredibly important and after staff were alerted, they followed our protocol and quickly attended the scene and provided support.”