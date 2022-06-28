Ready for some stargazing? 15 celebrities to spot in Vancouver this July

Is there anything better than a celebrity sighting?! We think not!

In Hollywood North, it seems like there’s always a chance for a possible celebrity sighting. You just never know when one is right around the corner waiting to be spotted out and about in the city — wandering the streets of downtown, grabbing an early morning coffee, or maybe grabbing a late-night dinner with friends.

But don’t leave it up to chance, especially when we can tell you exactly who is in town right now! With tons of movies and TV shows on location in the city this month, there are endless opportunities to catch one of your favourites in action.

Here are 15 celebrities to try and spot in Vancouver this July.

Alexandra Breckenridge

Alexandra Breckenridge may be spotted in the Vancouver area filming for a new season of Netflix’s Virgin River. You may remember seeing her in shows like Dirt, The Walking Dead and most recently as Kevin Pearson’s reoccurring love interest and ex-wife in This Is Us.

Martin Henderson

Joining Alexandra Breckenridge on the set of Virgin River is Martin Henderson. Henderson is usually recognized for playing Dr. Nathan Riggs in seasons 12 to 14 of Grey’s Anatomy, and who could forget when he starred in the horror film The Ring back in 2002.

Victor Garbe r

Victor Garber is in town for season three of Family Law, which is both set and filmed in downtown Vancouver.

Garber is most commonly known for his roles in movies like Titanic and Argo, along with drama series Alias. He has also made appearances in DC Comics shows like The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Vixen.

Keegan-Michael Key

Be on the lookout for Keegan-Michael Key this month!

Key is in Vancouver for the parody musical series Schmigadoon!, which is currently filming season two until the end of July. Key has starred in Comedy Central’s sketch series Key & Peele, and has made appearances in several films like Let’s Be Cops, Why Him?, Horrible Bosses 2 and Pitch Perfect 2.

Cecily Strong

Joining Keegan-Michael Key on the set of Schmigadoon! season two is Cecily Strong. Strong has been a cast member on Saturday Night Live for the past 10 years and is known for her quick wit and comedy. She has also had roles in movies like the 2016 version of Ghostbusters, The Female Brain, and The Boss starring Melissa McCarthy.

Jennifer Connelly

Jennifer Connelly is back in Vancouver this month filming for another season of Snowpiercer, in which she plays one of the leads, Melanie Cavill. Connelly has been acting since she was a child, and she once studied at Yale University before leaving to pursue her career in acting. Connelly has had a variety of roles over the years like A Beautiful Mind, Hulk, Dark Water, and rom-com He’s Just Not That Into You.

She has also been recognized by many publications like Vanity Fair and the Los Angeles Times ranking her one of the most beautiful women in the world. Most recently she snagged the role of Penny in the new Top Gun: Maverick movie alongside Tom Cruise.

Daveed Diggs

Also joining Jennifer Connelly on the set of Snowpiercer is actor and rapper Daveed Diggs.

You may remember him best from the musical Hamilton which won him a Tony award for his role, or maybe you remember his voice from the Disney Pixar movie Soul. Along with theatre and music, Diggs has been in movies like Wonder and Blindspotting, before moving on to star in the thriller series Snowpiercer.

Josh Duhamel

Josh Duhamel may be spotted in the city this month filming for his new movie Buddy Games 2, the sequel to Buddy Games, in which he is the writer, director and producer. He is often recognized for being in four of the Transformers films, along with movies like New Year’s Eve, Life As We Know It, and Safe Haven. And of course, who could forget when he was married to singer Fergie?!

Most recently Duhamel has starred in Netflix’s superhero series Jupiter’s Legacy and in a new Amazon Prime movie called Shotgun Wedding alongside Jennifer Lopez, which will be available to stream on June 29.

Kelly Bishop

Kelly Bishop will be in Vancouver this month and may be spotted throughout the city. Bishop is in town for a brand new series called The Nanny, which is filming its first season throughout the summertime.

Bishop is an award-winning actress who has had a variety of roles over the years in Hollywood. From appearances on television shows like The Good Wife and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, to some of her more notable roles like Dirty Dancing (remember Baby’s Mom?) to Gilmore Girls and Netflix’s Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

Freddie Highmore

Best known for his creepy portrayal of Norman Bates in the TV series Bates Motel, Freddie Highmore is in Metro Vancouver filming for another season of The Good Doctor. Highmore has been acting since he was a child and has starred in films like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Finding Neverland, and The Spiderwick Chronicles.

Max Thieriot

Another celebrity to keep your eyes out for is Max Thieriot. Thieriot begins filming this July for a brand new CBS series called Fire Country in which he has the lead role as a young convict named Bode Donovan.

Thieriot has starred in quite a few movies and television shows over the years, from a longtime role on Bates Motel, to SEAL Team, to movies like Jumper, The House at the End of the Street with Jennifer Lawrence, and one of his earliest roles in The Pacifier alongside Vin Diesel.

Billy Burke

Joining Max Thieriot on the set of Fire Country is Billy Burke. Burke is typically recognized as Charlie Swan from Twilight, aka Bella’s Dad, or maybe you remember him in the movie Red Riding Hood, or in the CBS series Zoo. Most recently he played Alex’s Dad in the Netflix mini-series Maid, which was also filmed in Vancouver.

Kevin Alejandro

Also joining these two actors in Fire Country is Kevin Alejandro. Alejandro has had roles in hit shows like Lucifer, Southland, Arrow, True Blood, and Parenthood.

Olivia Liang

Olivia Liang is in Vancouver right now filming for season three of Kung Fu. She is most commonly recognized for her role on the show as the lead character Nicky Shen, but she has also had roles in TV series like Legacies and Dating After College and appeared in a Grey’s Anatomy episode.

Walker Scobell

Child actor Walker Scobell is in the Metro Vancouver area filming for Disney+’s Percy Jackson & the Olympians, also going by its working title of Mink Golden.

Known for playing the younger version of Ryan Reynolds in the recent film The Adam Project, Scobell is only thirteen years old and just starting his career in acting. We have to say that starring alongside actors like Jennifer Garner and Vancouver native Ryan Reynolds is a great place to start!