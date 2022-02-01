BC couple whose cats held Vitamix box hostage have a new blender

A stand-off between a BC couple’s cats and a Vitamix box has come to an end, culminating weeks of updates and viral social media posts.

Jessica and Nikii Gerson-Neeves cats, Max (“the sentient soccer ball”), George: Destroyer of Worlds (“sentient potato”), and Lando Calrissian (“the questionably sentient dust bunny”), had been taking turns guarding the blender box after they received it in mid-December.

The situation was followed so closely by people across the globe that it was chronicled on a Facebook page, amassing 52,000 followers.

Things got so desperate for the couple that in early January, they reached out to Vitamix Canada for help.

Fast-forward to this past weekend, when the Vancouver Island couple were finally able to use their new Vitamix blender, even if it wasn’t the one they originally bought.

They captured the moment of successfully unboxing a new Vitamix blender in a playful post shared to their tens of thousands of curious followers on Facebook that have followed the saga.

“In a fitting conclusion to the six-week-long saga, this penultimate (again, still using it correctly) moment carried with it a Plot Twist, as the successful opening of the Presumptive Second True Box revealed it to be merely a vessel for the ACTUAL Second True Box. After 46 days, the household achieved full Boxception,” the post said.

The story of the cats-and-Vitamix-box hostage situation has been picked up by news outlets around the globe, including landing in the Washington Post and the Miami Herald.

On Monday afternoon, the pair issued the most rattling update yet — after weeks and weeks, it appeared that the cats had finally abandoned the boxes — for now.



The couple says even though they got the blender, updates will still be provided, adding, “We assure you, the humans vs. cats shenanigans never really stop in this household.”