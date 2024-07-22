Imagine if your next long-haul flight felt just as exciting as the destination you’re headed to.

Well, that’s what you get when you choose Cathay Pacific.

The airline has long been a favourite option for travellers looking for a more luxe and elevated way to get from the West Coast to Asia, thanks to its exceptional comfort, world-class service, and sophistication.

In fact, it was recently awarded as the World’s Best Economy Class Airline, the World’s Cleanest Airline, and one of the Top Five World’s Best Airlines in the 2024 Skytrax World Airline Awards.

Whether you’re bound for Hong Kong’s bustle, Bali’s beaches, or Bangkok’s buzz, they’ve got you covered in style with flights to over 90 incredible destinations worldwide.

Here’s a closer look at what to expect when you book Cathay Pacific.

Comfortable cabins to suit every traveller

With thoughtfully designed cabins, Cathay Pacific is truly committed to bringing you the best sky-high experience. There are three cabin options on board, so there’s something for everyone.

In Business class, you’ll get to settle into your ultra-spacious seat and wrap yourself in luxuriously soft bedding for the ultimate serenity. Or, if you choose to unwind in the cozy haven of Premium Economy, you can enjoy a seat that offers a generous recline, ample legroom, a supported headrest, full-length calf rests, and leather-padded footrests. You’ll also get a larger meal table that makes working and dining extra convenient.

Alternatively, simply relax in the convenience of Economy without compromising on comfort. Seats feature enhanced cushioning and adjustable headrests, and there are multiple stowage options so you keep your personal items close at hand.

What’s more, the company continuously re-invests in its offerings — soon, its 777-300ER aircraft will be updated, and business class and premium economy will be re-designed, so you can expect even more from Cathay’s lavish offerings.

One of the most exciting updates is the new Aria Suite in Business class. Cathay Pacific describes the Aria Suite as having a “human-centric design,” featuring a personal 24-inch 4K widescreen TV, customizable seats for both work and rest, and a privacy door. Additionally, the new premium economy seat will provide a greater sense of personal space and seclusion than before.

But no matter which cabin you choose, you can rest assured knowing every aspect has been carefully considered to bring you maximum comfort.

In-flight amenities

When you fly with Cathay Pacific, you can wave goodbye to in-flight boredom.

The airline boasts the biggest and best entertainment library in Asia Pacific — so good, in fact, that it even won the 2023 Skytrax World’s Best Inflight Entertainment award. From Hollywood new releases to award-winning box sets, podcasts, games, and music, you’ll be thoroughly captivated throughout your journey.

If you want to stay connected, WiFi is complimentary for first-class passengers and available to purchase in all other cabins. Simply sit back, relax, and watch time fly by with the clouds.

As for dining, all cabins get to enjoy curated menus inspired by international flavours and contemporary Asian touches.

The airline partners with some of Hong Kong’s most exciting food and drink brands to give you a culinary experience to remember. And with a seat in business class, you can even enjoy fine dining from Michelin-starred restaurants like Lousie and Duddell’s. It’s dining at 30,000 feet done right!

Luxurious lounges

The VIP treatment starts long before take-off with a premium preflight experience at Cathay Pacific’s exclusive lounges.

Its five beautiful lounges in Hong Kong airport, for example, include dedicated quiet spaces, private shower rooms, secluded work areas, and a number of elegant restaurants and bars.

Lounges are available to First and Business Class passengers, as well selected Cathay members. (Pro tip: Members get a whole host of other travel perks, offers, and rewards too — check them out here.)

So, ready to turn your next getaway into a five-star adventure? Pack your bags, because Cathay Pacific is waiting to whisk you away in style. Book your flight now or find more information here.