Big cash bump coming in July for eligible British Columbians

Some British Columbians could receive thousands of dollars more from the BC government through the Family Benefit in July. This comes after a bump was announced to help families pay for things like groceries or recreational sports.

According to the budget, about 340,000 British Columbians with children under 18 will see a 25% increase in benefits payouts, which will cost taxpayers $248 million.

The increase reflects the rising living costs, the province said.

It also might mean that families who didn’t previously qualify for government support can now receive some.

While the total could be as high as $2,790, depending on the circumstances, it won’t be a big cash deposit in July.

The province says it will be provided over 12 months and is tax-free.

Eligible families will receive an average of about $445 more over the 12 months, with a family of four receiving about $1,760 more on average and a single-parent family estimated to receive a total of $2,790.

With files from Kenneth Chan