Welcome to America’s most dog-friendly town.

The quaint and charming Carmel on California’s Monterey Peninsula has been a picturesque weekend getaway for years, with plenty of stellar local restaurants, well-curated boutiques and of course, one of the state’s most photographed beaches.

Here’s a look at where to spend a weekend in Carmel with your four-legged pal by your side.

Where To Stay

Le Petit Pali at 8th Avenue

The cozy, 50’s inspired Le Petit Pali at 8th Avenue is arguably the cutest property in Carmel – and not just because dogs are welcome. The 24-room hotel has the feeling of a vintage cottage-style inn with decor like velvet couches, plaid blankets and floral china that feels like a Pinterest dream. Notably, the Palisociety also has a second Le Petit Pali with a similar vibe at Ocean Avenue just down the street, with an additional 36 rooms.

The lovely hotel staff offer furry pals the red carpet treatment with their very own bed, snacks and bowls, as well as souvenir toys they can take home (we particularly loved the plush Le Petit Pali champagne bottle).

Each room was equipped with unexpected luxury amenities: bathrooms feature Diptyque soaps, shampoo and body lotion, while the living rooms are stocked with a curated collection of snacks, coffee and Marshall speakers.

We also loved the inclusion of T3 hair tools, meaning you can leave your own at home to keep your carry-on a little more compact.

The hotel also hosts a complimentary champagne breakfast featuring pastries from local bakery Rise + Roam Bakery (don’t miss the sourdough), and a daily 6 p.m. social hour with cocktails.

Sweet tooths will swoon over the nightly cookie delivery right to your room, best enjoyed with a fresh cup of tea next to the fireplace.

Things To Do + See

Carmel Beach stroll

This is what you came for. This off-leash, dog friendly beach is somewhat of a pooch and people heaven alike. We suggest a morning stroll after grabbing a coffee at the local Carmel Valley Coffee Roasting Co. to soak in the views and natural beauty of Carmel. There’s plenty of four-legged friends here, making the beach somewhat of a social party for outgoing pets.

Visit the Fairytale Cottages

Hugh Comstock’s Fairytale Cottages are a a whimsical gem in charming Carmel, giving a mix of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and The Lord of the Rings. Fun fact: addresses don’t really exist in this town,, and the same rule applies to these 1920s era homes – one of which is simply referred to as “Our House.”

Bixby Bridge

The Instagram famous Bixby Bridge in nearby Big Sur is one of the most recognized landmarks in California thanks to its large arches. The postcard worthy structure opened in 1932, and has been pedestrian friendly ever since – making it an ideal afternoon activity for you and your dog. Don’t forget your camera: the views of the beach here are some of the most stellar on the Highway 1 coastline.

Where To Eat

While the adorable dogs are certainly the highlight of Carmel, the food isn’t anything to snooze on. From the best comfort food to desserts, we’ve rounded up our culinary must’s – all of which your pets can also hang out at.

Treehouse Cafe

If you’re craving comfort food with a mediterranean twist, look no further than the terrace at the Treehouse Cafe. Dishes like Greek salad, meatballs and chicken alfredo pasta make up this menu of well-done classics alongside a solid selection of burgers and sandwiches. Your dogs are also welcome here – even inside – with a canine approved menu including steamed chicken or salmon and beef patties.

Porta Bella

Local, fresh cuisine is the theme at Italian go-to Porta Bella which welcomes pups on both their front and back patios. Even the ciabatta was memorable on the mouth-watering avocado chicken sandwich, while our pals were drooling over their pappardelle al pomodoro and grilled salmon.

Stationaery

A trendy neighborhood staple for daily brunch from 8 am – 3 pm, or dinner from 5:30. The french toast lives up to Stationaery‘s reputation online, while the farmer’s salad and burger are tasty options for those looking to go healthy or savoury. The adjacent wine and coffee shop of the same name is a sweet stop after for either a seasonal latte or bottle of vino.

Dutch Door Donuts

Each donut here is prepared hot and fresh to order, meaning you might be waiting for a few minutes – but trust us, the patience is worth it at Dutch Door Donuts. Choose from classic french-style beignets or the melt-in-your-mouth chocolate and vanilla bean glazed. For the flavoured coffee aficionados, Dutch Door Donuts also has a yummy Pumpkin White Mocha Latte.

Where To Shop

From luxury favourites like Tiffany & Co. to hip local boutiques, bring your pup along for a taste of Northern California’s style.

Girl Boy Girl

For the fashion gals. This trendy boutique carries buzz worthy contemporary brands of the moment, like Sofia Richie approved LoveShackFancy, Anine Bing, and Ramy Brook. Girl Boy Girl’s sister boutique Paloosh is also worth a visit for a more relaxed, west coast vibe (think more denim, less dresses).

Diggidgy Dog

The coolest dog store in town. Doggy shoppers are greeted with delicious (and nutritious) treats at the door, a perfect kick off to the in-shop adventure at Diggidy Dog. Find unique apparel for the fashionable and pop culture savvy. The store also emphasizes supporting female, minority and veteran owned businesses, so you can feel extra good about your pups new goodies.

Carbon

Find relaxed and on-trend lines here for athleisure, fitness and everything in between. Carbon could be described as “California essentials,” with lines like Alo, Vuori and James Perse filling the racks.

Cos Bar Carmel

Skincare and fragrance lovers won’t want to skip out on a visit to the Cos Bar. The chic Carmel Plaza boutique stocks scents by Byredo and Maison Francis Kurkdjian, and some of the worlds best skincare brands like Dr. Barbara Sturm and Tata Harper. The friendly and knowledgeable staff at Cos Bar are also helpful when it comes to recommendations, should you need a mini consult.