It’s not a secret that securing a job in BC as a new immigrant is a very hard task, but thanks to the Career Paths for Skilled Immigrants program, you don’t have to figure it out on your own.

Offered by the Progressive Intercultural Community Services Society (PICS), this program aims to help professionals utilize their skills, training, and professional qualifications to resume in their pre-arrival occupations.

The Career Paths Program can help you understand the intricate job market and navigate through industry requirements, whether you need specialized training, further certification, or just want to meet with other professionals in your field.

There are many different program aspects set up to help newcomers to Canada thrive in this province, including personalized career planning, job searching support, coaching, and mentorship for up to 24 months.

Special features also include Skills Enhancement Funding to provide financial support for short-term courses, skills upgrading, exam prep, and more.

You’ll also have access to Occupation Specific Language Training (OSLT) assessment and training as needed, along with childcare to support your home life while you get back on track with your career.

One of the best and leading aspects of the Career Paths program is the access to a network of professionals, employers, and mentors to guide and support you through your employment journey.

To be eligible for the program, you must be a permanent resident of Canada for no more than 10 years or a refugee selected for resettlement in Canada as per Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). You must be a BC resident.

Participants must also have a minimum of one year of pre-arrival management experience in corporate or retail sales, the food service industry, insurance, real estate, or financial brokerage sectors with a minimum of CLB Level 6. Candidates with a degree in the English language are considered fluent and don’t require a language assessment

Now is the right time to connect with this specialized program, as the BC job market is looking for trained professionals across a variety of sectors. Equipping you with the tools needed to succeed in the current job market, the Career Paths for Skilled Immigrants program will help you get ready for the job you want to accomplish your employment goals.

So get ready to start your dream career here in British Columbia by learning more about the Career Paths program by visiting the PICS website, contacting them by email at [email protected], or calling 604-596-7722 (ext 123).